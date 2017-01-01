Businessmen Unite to Provide Meals to Families in Need

Hartford Board of Ed. Announced Interim Superintendent HARTFORD, CONN. (NOVEMBER 30, 2016) The Hartford Board of Education announced today that it will hold a special meeting on December 6, 2016 to act upon a recommendation that Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez be appointed Interim Superintendent, effective December 9. Dr. Torres-Rodriguez graduated from Hartford Public High School. She […]
(AAAC) Annual Classic Award Honorees The African-American Affairs Commission (AAAC) hosted its 16th Annual Classic Awards. We celebrated the accomplishments and contributions CT residents have made to the State of Connecticut. Awards were presented to: Man of the Year – Shafiq R. Fulcher Abdussabur Woman of the Year – Tamara K. Lanier Youth of […]
BLACK WOMEN PRODUCERS SWEEP PITCH BLACK PRIZES NEW YORK, NY – (October – 2016/Inqnews.com Report) – Black women won all three prizes in the second annual National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC) Pitch Black Forum, a pitching session in front of panels of industry executives. The winners, who personify #BlackGirlMagic, will each receive between $50,000 and […]
Hartford Police Seize Sizzurp HARTFORD – (Inqnews.com Report) – During the Months of September and October 2016, Detectives from the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division began an investigation into an individual known to sell large quantities of “Sizzurp”. “Sizzurp” is Promethazine with Codeine Cough medicine mixed soda to give the user a euphoric high. […]
Hip-Hop great, LL Cool J, Celebrate Mohegan Sun 20th Anniversary Mohegan Sun Caps Off Huge, Celebrity-Filled And Action-Packed 20th Anniversary Weekend Performances from Kevin Hart & Friends, Fergie, LL Cool J, Jessie James Decker filled the weekend as did celebrity sightings like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, David Ortiz, Anna Kendrick, Joe Manganiello, Brody Jenner and countless […]
Bridgeport Mayor Expects Erased $20 Million Deficit $600,000 Projected Surplus Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim announced that his administration expects that once a final audit is complete of Bridgeport’s fiscal year 2016 budget it will show that prudent actions and fiscal restraint erased the entire budget deficit of $20,000,000 the administration inherited once taking […]