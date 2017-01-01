Businessmen Unite to Provide Meals to Families in Need

O.N.E./C.H.A.N.E., Inc. Goal: “ZERO KILLINGS in 2017” Hartford – (Reggie Hales/Inquiring News-CT – Sunday 1-1-17/2:30 pm) – Community Leaders gathered New Year’s Day to rally a campaign to end the violence. “Zero Killing Program designed to keep attention on the urgent need to prevent or reduce gun and violence in the City. With attention to […]