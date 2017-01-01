Businessmen Unite to Provide Meals to Families in Need

Hartford Police Seize Sizzurp HARTFORD – (Inqnews.com Report) – During the Months of September and October 2016, Detectives from the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division began an investigation into an individual known to sell large quantities of “Sizzurp”. “Sizzurp” is Promethazine with Codeine Cough medicine mixed soda to give the user a euphoric high. […]