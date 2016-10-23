Inquiring News
October 23, 2016
Snoop Dogg Announced his “Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2

Written by: Reggie Hales

Snoop Dogg has announced his “Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2.”

Joining the iconic Long Beach, California rapper on the jaunt are pioneering Cleveland rap crew Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, longtime collaborator Warren G, Compton icon DJ Quik and West Coast rap duo, Tha Dogg Pound.

Snoop Dogg released his acclaimed Coolaid album July 1. The 20-track collection features the hit single “Kush Ups” with Wiz Khalifa, as well as the autobiographical “Legend” and “Super Crip.” Too $hort joins Snoop Dogg on the project’s “Don’t Stop.”

The “Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2” is scheduled to kick off December 5 in Rapid City, South Dakota and will conclude on December 15 in Billings, Montana.

