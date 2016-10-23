REGENTS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT FOR C.C.S.U.

BOARD OF REGENTS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT FOR CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY

Hartford – The Board of Regents for Higher Education recently unanimously voted to select Dr. Zulma R. Toro as the thirteenth President of Central Connecticut State University and first woman appointed as President of the university. A Board of Regents search committee recommended Dr. Toro among three finalists after a seven-month long nationwide search that attracted 69 candidates.

“The search attracted an extraordinary pool of candidates and I’d like to thank everyone who participated in this process,” said Richard Balducci, Chair of the Regents Search Committee. “Dr. Zulma Toro is an outstanding scholar who greatly impressed both the University Advisory Committee and Regents Search Committee with her dedication to academic excellence. Her impressive array of accomplishments make her uniquely qualified to lead Central Connecticut State University.”

“Throughout her career, Dr. Toro has been a leader in facilitating student, faculty and staff success, while broadening participation in higher education,” said Board of Regents Chairman Matt Fleury. “I believe her experience, commitment to academic excellence, vision and enthusiasm make her a top candidate for this position and will set a strong course for Central’s future.”

“Dr. Toro’s incredible commitment to faculty and student success, as well as her varied experience in public higher education, will help her build on Central Connecticut State University’s tremendous growth over the past decade,” said Mark E. Ojakian, President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

“I’m deeply honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as Central’s next president,” said Dr. Toro. “I believe in the transformational power of teamwork, education, and in providing faculty, staff, and students the tools and support system to facilitate their success in every endeavor they undertake. I look forward to working with the entire Central Connecticut State University community as we continue to build on the university’s wonderful legacy.”

Dr. Toro is currently Interim Chancellor, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She replaces Dr. Jack Miller who retired as of Sept. 19, 2016. She will begin Jan. 3, 2017, at an annual salary of $289,500.