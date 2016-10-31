Hartford Police Seize Sizzurp

HARTFORD – (Inqnews.com Report) – During the Months of September and October 2016, Detectives from the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division began an investigation into an individual known to sell large quantities of “Sizzurp”. “Sizzurp” is Promethazine with Codeine Cough medicine mixed soda to give the user a euphoric high.

The detectives were able to identify the target as a Miguel Ortiz, “Miggy” dob 12-18-93 from East Hartford. The HPD detectives were able to conduct several controlled purchases with the suspect, resulting in the seizure total 60 ounces mixture of Codeine and Soda. The Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the target as well as an search warrant for the vehicle used during the buys. On 10-13-16, the Detectives conducted a narcotics operation prior to executing/serving the warrants. During the operation investigators obtained information that the target was in a vehicle with a large amount of “Sizzurp”. Detectives were able to stop the vehicle as it parked inside Pope Park. Inside the vehicle detectives located several bottles of “Sizzrup” (100 Ounces) and 2 prescription bottles of Promethazine with Codeine Cough medicine.

The target and a passenger were placed under arrest for the appropriate narcotics related charges. The arrest warrant for Ortiz was served during this time charging him was several narcotic related charges with a judge set bond of $200,000 dollars.

Arrested: Miguel Ortiz DOB 12-18-93 LKA 55 Garden Street, East Hartford CHARGES: Possession of

narcotics, Illegal obtaining/ Sale of prescription medicine, Possession with intent to sell narcotics,

conspiracy sale of narcotics

Arrested: Aiveniece Estrada DOB 11-17-94 LKA 44 Whitman Street, New Britain CHARGES: Possession

of narcotics, Illegal obtaining/ Sale of prescription medicine, Possession with intent to sell narcotics,

conspiracy sale of narcotics

Evidence: 10 bottles of “Lean or syrup”

Evidence: 2 prescription bottles of Promethazine with Codeine Cough medicine

Evidence: 1 bag of marijuana