(AAAC) Annual Classic Award Honorees
The African-American Affairs Commission (AAAC) hosted its 16th Annual Classic Awards. We celebrated the accomplishments and contributions CT residents have made to the State of Connecticut. Awards were presented to:
Man of the Year – Shafiq R. Fulcher Abdussabur
Woman of the Year – Tamara K. Lanier
Youth of the Year – Drew Valentine
Youth of the Year – Amamihechukwu Nnodum
Lifetime Achievement – Carlton L. Highsmith
Business & Economic Development – Roberta Hoskie