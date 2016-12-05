Hartford Board of Ed. Announced Interim Superintendent

HARTFORD, CONN. (NOVEMBER 30, 2016) The Hartford Board of Education announced today that it will hold a special meeting on December 6, 2016 to act upon a recommendation that Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez be appointed Interim Superintendent, effective December 9.

Dr. Torres-Rodriguez graduated from Hartford Public High School. She currently serves as Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Leadership, overseeing improvement efforts for a network of 11 Hartford schools.

“I am honored to be considered for the Interim Superintendent position for Hartford Public Schools. My life’s work in education began as an English Language Learner in Hartford Public Schools where my passion for reading and learning began,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez. “If appointed as Interim Superintendent I will work with the board, educators, staff, families and partners, to ensure that every student in every school receives the opportunity for a high- quality education.”

Dr. Torres-Rodriquez is a graduate of Hartford Public Schools, earned Bachelor in Human Development and Master of Social Work degrees from the University of Connecticut, and received a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Central Connecticut State University. Her commitment to education in the Greater Hartford area spans over 20 years.

“I am fully dedicated to improving educational outcomes for all of our children and youth. We have made progress in the district with improvements in graduation rates, reductions in chronic absenteeism and suspensions and growth in 9th grade algebra and 3rd grade reading. Yet, we have more work to do. As a leader, I am guided by deeply-rooted commitments to continuous learning, and to building leadership capacity in myself and others,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

Current Superintendent Dr. Beth Schiavino-Narvaez will step down on December 8 to take the position of Chief of Instructional Leadership Development with the United States Department of Defense Schools based in Okinawa, Japan.

960 Main Street, 8th Floor, Hartford, Connecticut 06103

Chairman Richard F. Wareing noted, “Leslie is a first-class educator and administrator with extremely high standards and her appointment will bring much-needed stability in a time of transition. She is also a Hartford success story. Leslie came to our schools as an English Language Learner and ended up with a doctorate. She brings a level of personal knowledge, determination, commitment, and credibility we need to accelerate progress for all learners. The Board has every confidence in her ability, her work-ethic, and her tireless commitment to our kids. We know she will be successful and we will support her in every respect.”

Dr. Torres-Rodriquez began her work in education in 1995 at the San Juan Tutorial Program, Inc., a non-profit community agency providing year-round academic intervention and enrichment programs to Hartford Public Schools students. During her five-year tenure she served in several leadership roles including assistant director and interim executive director. She taught social and behavioral science at Capital Community College from 2001 through 2007. She has also served as a social worker at Goodwin Technical High School; assistant principal and Freshmen Academy principal at Manchester High School; Principal of Great Path Academy at Manchester Community College; and Principal of CREC Public Safety Academy in Enfield. At the Connecticut Center for School Change, Dr. Torres-Rodriguez served as LEAD CT Associate Program Coordinator, where she developed and facilitated programming focused on turnaround and transformational leadership for a community of practice of 26 Connecticut principals.

“Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez is an experienced and talented educational leader and I look forward to working with her in the coming months as the Board of Education continues its search for a new superintendent,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Board of Education has formed a Superintendent Search Committee for the designation of a permanent superintendent. Applications are due on December 16, 2016.