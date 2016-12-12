Save the Date: H.E.Z.B.A. Annual lunceon

This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.
In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.
Businessmen Unite to Provide Meals to Families in Need Hartford – (Inquiring News Staff Report/12-16-16) – Curtis and Sheila Robinson, of the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity (CDRCHE), in partners...
Bridgeport – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Bridgeport Police Department honored fallen Officer Gerald T. DiJoseph who died while on duty 36 years ago on November 28, 1980. The ceremony began at the Police Memorial followed by a m...
O.N.E./C.H.A.N.E., Inc. Goal: “ZERO KILLINGS in 2017” Hartford – (Reggie Hales/Inquiring News-CT – Sunday 1-1-17/2:30 pm) – Community Leaders gathered New Year’s Day to rally a campaign to end the violen...
Hartford Board of Ed. Announced Interim Superintendent HARTFORD, CONN. (NOVEMBER 30, 2016) The Hartford Board of Education announced today that it will hold a special meeting on December 6, 2016 to act upon a recommendation...
(AAAC) Annual Classic Award Honorees The African-American Affairs Commission (AAAC) hosted its 16th Annual Classic Awards. We celebrated the accomplishments and contributions CT residents have made to the State of Connecticut. ...