Bridgeport Mayor Ganim, Bridgeport Police Honor Fallen Officer

Bridgeport – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Bridgeport Police Department honored fallen Officer Gerald T. DiJoseph who died while on duty 36 years ago on November 28, 1980. The ceremony began at the Police Memorial followed by a march led by his family to the corner of Washington Avenue and James Street. A portion of James Street has been renamed “Officer Gerald T. DiJoseph Way”.

“We value each and every one of our brave officers and we know the sacrifice they make every day,” said Mayor Ganim. “Officer Gerald T. DiJoseph Way will honor the memory and legacy of Officer DiJoseph. It serves as a reminder of his heroism and of the respect we have as a city for all officers who have given their lives to protect the citizens of the city.”

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said, “It is an unfortunate reality that as Police Officers we put on our uniform every morning not knowing if we will return home. We chose to put our lives on the line to protect our city. It is important that we never forget Officer DiJoseph or any officer who made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”

Officer DiJoseph was killed in the line of duty on Friday, November 28, 1980. While making a routine motor vehicle stop between Harral and Washington Avenues, two blocks away from Police Headquarters, the motorist shot and killed Officer DiJoseph. Officer DiJoseph was 33 years old. He left behind a wife and three children.

Officer DiJoseph was the last Bridgeport Police Officer killed in the line of duty.