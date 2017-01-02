Businessmen Unite to Provide Meals to Families in Need
Hartford – (Inquiring News Staff Report/12-16-16) – Curtis and Sheila Robinson, of the Curtis D. Robinson Center for Health Equity (CDRCHE), in partnership this year with Howard and Nancy Hill of Howard K. of Hill Funeral Services and the Prosperity Foundation purchased from the Associate Super- market, (a minority owned business on Barbour St, in Hartford) and provided four area churches, to bless 200 families with Turkeys and the accompaniments.
Friday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Friday, Inquiring News-CT captured the moment where local families came to The New Antioch Baptist Church
Ministered by Jeff Powell at 161 Nelson Street and Shiloh Baptist Church, ministered Maurice Porter at 350 Albany Avenue. They were very grateful and humbled to receive the food. “ I really appreciate this. I just could not provide for my family, if it were not for these wonderful businessmen. God blessed them, said a man by the name of John, who also stated he is ill and finds it so hard to get by daily”.
Pastor Jeff Powell of the New Antioch Baptist Church stated, “Never underestimate the power of God. We are so pleased to be the venue to help so many local families, by the wonderful deed of Mr. Robertson and Mr. Hill. These men understand that working together we can over come and self help many of our community issues. We encourage more Black businessman and women across the state to unite for the sake of our people”.
Since 2010, with this effort alone Curtis and Sheila have fed over 3,000 needy men, women, and children at Christmas time. Their philanthropy for feeding families is in the 10’s of thousands from Southington to inner city communities throughout the state. This year’s faith-based outreach will reach an estimated 800-1,000 people in our community.
Increasing the Prosperity of People of Color is the mission of Mr. Howard Hill of Howard K. of Hill Funeral Services and the Prosperity Foundation. Mr. Hill is like a breath of fresh air in the Hartford and New Haven. “ We have to get back to a day where Blacks who migrated to the north and its urban communities, had know choice but to depend on one another. Supporting each other’s business, and pooling our resources, to ensure our own future. That has been lost as we our parents passed on and the new generation take advantage of the hard work for inclusion and acceptance. Our mission today is to re-kindle that. Because we can only depend on ourselves. To be able to share our blessing and provide poor families with a meal a couple of times a year is just the right obligation to do. We want to help make our families better, so they can improve their lives all year long, said Mr. Hill”.
Mr. Robertson and Mr. Hill continue the giving at two other churches Tuesday, New Wine Christian Com- munity Church/Iglesia Comunidad Cristiana Vino Nuevo, 19 May Street, with Pastors Luis Angel Santiago and Yami Cruz-Santiago and Hope Refuge Church with Pastors Dr. Celeste Johnson and A.J. Johnson, on Westland Street, in Hartford.