YWCA HARTFORD RECEIVES COMCAST FOUNDATION GRANT

YWCA HARTFORD REGION gets Funds

Y Grant supports the Young Women’s Leadership Corps, Which Engages Local Young Women in STEM-Related Activities

HARTFORD, CT – (February/InqNews Staff Report) – Representatives from the YWCA Hartford Region were joined by Comcast and local officials yesterday to celebrate a $20,000 grant from the Comcast Foundation in support of the organization’s Young Women’s Leadership Corps (YWLC). This free program serves approximately 100 participants a year, teaching them life skills that are both relevant in their current lives and that will be useful as they pursue STEM based careers.

Since 2000, YWLC has provided empowerment workshops and developmental activities for girls and teens ages 12 to 18 across the Hartford region. This year’s curriculum, while still dedicated to academic achievement, has expanded to also focus on life skills that are appropriate for the 21st century and to introduce students to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

“We are very thankful to Comcast for supporting our mission,” said Deborah Ullman, CEO of YWCA Hartford Region. “YWLC is making a profound difference in the lives of these girls. It not only helps them overcome obstacles to educational success, it also increases their awareness of in-demand STEM careers that pay higher salaries and can be a critical factor in improving their economic situation.”

“Congratulations to Comcast, the YWCA, and these admirable students for striving to develop tomorrow’s leaders today right here at our own Bloomfield High School”, added State Representative, David Baram (D-Bloomfield).

YWLC is open to young women from all walks of life who are more likely to face tremendous barriers that prevent them from going into careers that pay family sustaining wages. These hurdles are attributed to a lack of quality programs that prepare or introduce them to careers in STEM. YWLC is making strides to change all that by providing holistic support as well as training in areas of financial literacy, job searches, and good study habits.

“Comcast believes in helping today’s youth to become the next generation of leaders and the YWCA’s Young Women’s Leadership Corps opens up valuable growth opportunities for these young women,” said Michael Parker, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut. “We are proud to support this program which provides them with the skills and tools they’ll need to compete in today’s world.”

About the YWCA Hartford Region

YWCA Hartford Region is a community-based, multi-service non-profit agency that serves the greater Hartford area with vital programs, including early learning and school-age childcare; emergency and permanent supportive housing; youth leadership development; family economic empowerment; financial literacy education and racial justice awareness. Increasingly, the goal for every woman to achieve economic security has become the agency’s top priority. Women and children of all ages benefit from YWCA programs and services and the impact of these positive outcomes will have a ripple effect on future generations.

Serving nearly 2,000 people annually, YWCA is a recognized advocate locally and regionally on issues related to women and their families, especially economic empowerment, affordable childcare, youth development and racial justice. We are helping women and girls increase their educational achievement, strengthen their career skill sets, stabilize their finances and build greater assets. By bridging the education, career and financial gaps that are obstacles to life-long stability and economic security, we are helping to create opportunities, one woman at a time.