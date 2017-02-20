Inquiring News
February 20, 2017
 

Local Liquor Distributor Rep Wins Top Salesman of the Year

Written by: Reggie Hales
Hartford’s Mike Forbes Wins Top Salesman of the Year

NY, NY – Hartford’s Mike Forbes was this year’s top Liquor salesman of the year for Hennessey. He was treated to a weekend in New York City where he accepted the ward for his accomplishment as top salesman of the year. Mr. Forbes is a hard worker and committed community leader. Who also helps those that want to start a business. He is so deserving of the award and muck more. You can meet him at this years Hezba Annual Luncheon, Feb 24 at Uptown Vibz noon – 2pm



