NY, NY – Hartford’s Mike Forbes was this year’s top Liquor salesman of the year for Hennessey. He was treated to a weekend in New York City where he accepted the ward for his accomplishment as top salesman of the year. Mr. Forbes is a hard worker and committed community leader. Who also helps those that want to start a business. He is so deserving of the award and muck more. You can meet him at this years Hezba Annual Luncheon, Feb 24 at Uptown Vibz noon – 2pm
February 20, 2017
Local Liquor Distributor Rep Wins Top Salesman of the Year
Written by: Reggie Hales
