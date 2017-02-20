Hartford Rep. Arce Welcomes Downtown Hartford Book Store

State Representative Angel Arce (D-Hartford) welcomed the news that Barnes & Noble will open a bookstore at the new University of Connecticut campus in downtown Hartford.

“The bookstore will be an asset for students who will be attending the new UConn branch, for everyone in the capitol city, and for people who come to the city to work, shop and enjoy entertainment,” said Rep. Arce. “I’m also pleased that Starbucks will be opening as well. Both will go a long way to enhance the Front Street area.”

The $2.7 million price tag to open the bookstore will be shared by Barnes & Noble, UConn and the Front Street developer.

About 2,300 students are expected to attend the UConn Hartford branch when it opens this fall.