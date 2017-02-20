Supporting Second Chances State Rep. Brandon McGee

Supporting Second Chances: The Need for Prisoner Re-entry Efforts

Most of us believe in second chances.

In theory, when someone convicted of a crime has completed their sentence, they get a second chance to become a productive, successful member of their community.

In reality, ex-offenders face a host of barriers in readjusting to society and obtaining housing and employment. And if they fail, they too often revert to a lifestyle that leads back to prison.

We need to bring together a broad group of partners – not only government but businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations – to create re-entry programs that prevent recidivism and put formerly incarcerated people on a path to success. Some such programs are already underway in Connecticut, and we should build on and expand these efforts.

I recently attended an event held by the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) that discussed how employers can hire ex-offenders and also ensure they’re choosing reliable workers. I appreciated the honest conversation about a potentially sensitive topic: businesses may want to be the ones to give an ex-offender a second chance, but they also worry what a criminal record implies about someone’s character and work ethic.

Following the CBIA event, I visited the Osborn Correctional Institute in Somers, one of Connecticut’s largest prisons, to learn firsthand about the challenges faced by people in prison and what supports they need. I had the honor of speaking to a room of over 70 male inmates, largely men of color. The room was full of mixed emotions, but I felt a sense of determination, hope, and a desire for change.

The Osborn Correctional Institute is home to a program called Skills of Socialization, S.O.S. for short, that teaches inmates how to overcome the obstacles they will confront after their release. The peer-led program was created in 2015 by a group of inmates serving time for crimes that ranged from robbery to murder. The seven founders, whose collective time served approached a staggering 150 years, wanted to help other men avoid their mistakes.

The S.O.S curriculum helps inmates gain an awareness of how their own attitudes and self-perception influence life outcomes. The eight point program brings in guest speakers to discuss the importance of life skills, like cooperation and team building, which will help them outside of prison.

Together, my experiences at the CBIA discussion and the Osborn Correctional Institute highlight the multidimensional approach needed to support ex-offenders. With the support of the correctional system, the S.O.S. program guides inmates to think critically about their choices and develop life skills. This is a huge step, but that personal growth also needs to be met with greater opportunities once inmates are released. Workshops like the one held by the CBIA increase ex-offenders’ chances of employment by confronting perceptions that may keep business owners from considering applicants with a criminal record.

Re-entry efforts have benefits that stretch far beyond the individual to communities and the state as a whole. When former inmates can create a life for themselves, children get their fathers and mothers back, communities are revitalized, and the reduced recidivism leads to lower crime rates.

We need to encourage more of the innovative re-entry efforts like the ones I had the privilege of viewing. It will take all of us working together to ensure that everyone really does get a second chance.