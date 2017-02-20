Rep. Gonzalez Appointed Deputy Majority Leader

REP. GONZALEZ SWORN IN AS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

State Representative Minnie Gonzalez (D-Hartford) received her committee and leadership assignments by Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin, Southington) and was sworn in to represent Hartford’s 3rd House Assembly District at the state capitol.

“Despite the tough challenges, I am looking forward to a busy session ahead and working with my colleagues on the issues facing our communities,” Rep. Gonzalez said. “I thank Speaker Aresimowicz and Majority Leader Matthew Ritter for appointing me to these important committees.”

“Minnie is an experienced and battle-tested veteran of the House of Representatives, and from day one has represented her community and the people of Connecticut from the heart,” Speaker Aresimowicz said. “I know she will continue to serve in the best interests of her constituents as she takes on her new leadership assignment and committee appointments.”

Rep. Gonzalez was appointed Deputy Majority Leader and serves on the Appropriations, Judiciary and Public Safety and Security Committees.

The Connecticut General Assembly 2017 Regular Session began January 4th and adjourns June 7th.