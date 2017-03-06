Inquiring News
March 6, 2017
 

H.E.Z.B.A. 2017 Annual Luncheon Celebrated

Written by: Reggie Hales
Inquiring News-CT Publisher Reggie Hales with Hartford NAACP president Ansari. Photo by. Bill Costen

By Jocelyne Hudson-Brown-Inquiring News-CT

HARTFORD – Uptown Vibz hosted the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association (H.E.Z.B.A.) annual luncheon. The 2017 theme: Health * Wealth * Succession Plan.

The annual H.E.Z.B.A. luncheon is one of the most successful networking events in New England. Each year we break bread, fellowship and celebrate the accomplishments of African-American and minority business owners while recognizing Black History Month.

The 2017 H.E.Z.B.A. event saw the attendance of about 100 business owners, civic and community service leaders.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (a staunch H.E.Z.B.A. supporter) was a featured speaker along with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and YMCA CEO Harold Sparrow. Howard K. Hill gave a no holds barred message regarding the issues our communities face and challenged those in attendance to help in providing remedy.

H.E.Z.B.A. Community Service Awards were presented to Andrea Comer, Curtis Robinson, Larry Charles and Dwight Bachman. Inez Hales was also presented with a Special Appreciation Award. Together they represent over 100 years of effort in elevating the communities they serve.

Famed Singers provided entertainment, HEZBA president Reggie Hales, (center). Photo by Bill Costen

Famed R&B artists Darryl Carter and John Jackson provided live entertainment which thrilled guests.

H.E.Z.B.A. President Reggie Hales addressed the crowd at length about taking responsibility and ownership of the neighborhoods they do business in.

H.E.Z.B.A. continues to expand its brand and outreach yearly as more and more minority business are coming to Hartford to attend the event from all over the state of Connecticut and beyond.



