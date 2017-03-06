CYNDI LAUPER: “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS”

CYNDI LAUPER PARTNERS WITH OMAZE TO RELEASE OFFICIAL

“GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS” BENEFIT T-SHIRT IN HONOR OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Proceeds from Campaign to Benefit Planned Parenthood and True Colors Fund



NEW YORK, NY – Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning artist and activist Cyndi Lauper has designed and released her official “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights” t-shirt. Inspired by the menagerie of protest signs using this empowering slogan during the worldwide Women’s March that took place on January 21st, Cyndi has partnered with Omaze in honor of Women’s History Month to raise vital funding for Planned Parenthood and the True Colors Fund.

“As I marched down the streets of New York City in January amongst a beautiful array of people of every sex, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and nationality, I was blown away to see so many people embracing the message of “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights’ on their handmade signs,” said Cyndi Lauper. “Seeing this anthem continue to empower so many people to speak out and get involved, I was inspired to find new ways to further spread this powerful message of equality and justice for all. I am hopeful that this t-shirt will raise much needed funds to support the important work of Planned Parenthood and the True Colors Fund.”

Cyndi’s official “Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights” t-shirt is available starting today at www.omaze.com/fun and can be purchased for $25. A sweatshirt is also available for $39. The net proceeds from each t-shirt and sweatshirt sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood and the True Colors Fund.

About Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning artist and New York Times Bestselling author who, after 30 sterling years and global record sales in excess of 50 million albums, has proven that she has the heart and soul to keep her legion of fans compelled by her every creative move. In recognition of her ongoing contribution to music, Lauper was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. A lifelong advocate for equality, Cyndi co-founded the True Colors Fund in 2008 to further her commitment to prevent and end LGBT youth homelessness in America. For more information about Cyndi, please visit www.cyndilauper.com.

About Omaze

Founded by Matt Pohlson and Ryan Cummins, Omaze is a fundraising platform that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise to raise funds and awareness for today’s most important causes. By leveraging the power of audiences and technology, Omaze is radically changing charitable giving and streamlining public participation with charitable campaigns to create impact in real time. Since launching in 2012, Omaze has impacted more than 200 charities and received donations from over 175 countries. For more information please visit omaze.com.

About Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (PPAC) is the statewide public policy office representing California’s seven Planned Parenthood affiliates. Through advocacy and electoral action, PPAC advocates for sound public policy in areas of reproductive and preventive health care, family planning and comprehensive sexual health education and information. For more information about Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, please visit www.ppactionca.org.

About True Colors Fund

The True Colors Fund, co-founded by Cyndi Lauper, works nationally to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth. In America, up to 40 percent of the 1.6 million youth that are homeless each year identify as LGBT. Yet, only seven percent of the general youth population is LGBT. The most cited reason for this disproportionate rate is family rejection due to the young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Through a broad continuum of advocacy, training & education, and youth collaboration programs, the True Colors Fund is creating a world in which all young people can be their true selves. For more information about the True Colors Fund, please visit www.truecolorsfund.org.