March 6, 2017
 

Maggie Anderson: “The Rosa Parks of Economic Empowerment” Speaks

Written by: Reggie Hales
Unknown person at right with Maggie Alston the guest speaker and Howard Hill, President Hill Funeral Services. Photo by Biil Costen

Hartford – Several hundred gathered last Monday night at the Artists Collective to pay full attention to a petite woman from Chicago, Il. Her name is Maggie Ander- son – “The Rosa Parks of Economic Empowerment.”

Featured on CNN, ABC, CBS, MSBNC TV-One, and written about in Essence, and the New York Times, Maggie is the author of Our Black Year, and the founder of the Empowerment Experiment (E.E.) Foundation.
With a lion’s roar, this TedTalks speaker of Afro Cuban, descent shared her story about how she com- mitted her family’s life to buying black.

Attendees at the Artist Collective, in Hartford, CT. Photo by Bill Costen

Amidst death threats, sacrifice, the loss of her mother to pancreatic cancer, and her own fight over Muscular Dystrophy, her ardent belief remains steadfast in Black Business services and products.
Putting her dollars in to nearly every household, personal and professional need she and her husband had in to black business, she chronicled an amazing journey in which she laid out the blueprint for doing the same experiment in Hartford.
Under the leadership of Howard K. Hill, the BBA’s, Frank Dixon, President, and the board of directors
Hill issued a challenge to the full room for Hartford and the entire state to begin the Economic Experiment.

Nearly 100 have signed on to begin this pilot initiative to transform the Hartford community.
By committing to investing our dollars, we are in- spired to take responsibility
to unite and Buy Black. For more information and to participate in the Economic Experiment, please email: bbusinessalliance.org ( Story Courtesy Yvonne Davis, PR Firm).



