Eastern CT. ST Uni. Presents Martin Luther King Jr. Awards

Willimantic, CT– Elijah Oliver, enrollment services coordinator at Manchester Community College (MCC); Taylor Hemphill ’17, a social work major and ambassador in the Women’s Center at Eastern Connecticut state Uni., Kemesha Wilmot, associate director of the University’s Center for Com- munity Engagement (CCE); have been named recipients of Eastern’s 2017 Distinguished Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to individuals whose service reflects the ideas of the late leader of the Civil Rights Movement and human rights in general.

A packed house was on hand when the University presented the awards on Feb. 23 in the Arthur L. Johnson Wing of the Student Center. Oliver ’07, in addition to his full-time position at MCC, Oliver, of Windsor, “has demonstrated exemplary service to the wider community in the advancement in the cause of young people of color,” said Stacey Close, associate vice president for equity and diversity at Eastern.

Specifically, Oliver founded Take FLYGHT Enterprises (TFE), an organization with programs designed to help young people “pre- pare for lift off” in life and become the very best people they can be. “This effort by Oliver, a certified master life coach who attained his certification through the American Union of Neuro Linguistic Programming, is far- reaching, comprehensive and inspirational to hundreds of young people as they try to lead more fulfilling lives,” said Close.

Isaiah’s Way, a component of TFE, strives to empower, motivate, and encourage young males, allowing them to become thoughtful decision makers and productive, responsible members of society.” Money & Math Work$, another TFE component, is designed to educate and prepare students K-12 to be fiscally responsible and independent, and covers a full range of financial topics that include income, savings, debt, education, credit, budgeting, spending habits and many more.

Finally, Oliver is a highly- regarded minister at The First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield, where he has shared his spirit and Biblical wisdom with men in the church on Saturday mornings and delivered sermons and offered words of comfort at funerals. BECAUSE OF Elijah’s maturity, professional achievement and his spiritual grounding, people, young and old, are richly benefitting from his counsel, service and his sterling contributions to society,” said

Close. Hemphill’s work ethic and focus with the Women’s Center field placement group “helped each member to center their attention on the needs of the community,” said Starsheemar Byrum, coordinator of the Women’s Center.

Hemphill, of Trumbull, also volunteered in the Petey Green’s Prisoner Assistance Program, where she concentrated her efforts on igniting change in the lives of incarcerated women, strengthening the communication skills of inmates, enhancing their chances of employment upon release. Hemphill did this and more while earning Dean’s List distinction and serving as a resident assistant at Eastern.

Prior to her current position, Wilmot, of New Britain, served as resident assistant; hall director; academic advisor; assistant director of Center for Internships and Career Development; and coordinator of the Intercultural Cen- ter. She has served as an adviser to several university clubs such as FEMALES, African Club, Asian Cultural Society and the United Voices of Praise. She also developed the Multicultural Leadership Council and helped to develop the Peer Mentoring Initiative in the Academic Advising Center. “Kemesha has used her passion, education and strong connection with her students to motivate and encourage students to learn more about diversity, social justice and life after college, “ said Alicia McKenzie, who works with Wilmot in the CCE. “She has made incredible differences in the lives of so many people.”

Malik Champlain, a motivational speaker, real estate investor and urban school consultant, delivered the key- note address. Champlain, who overcame numerous obstacles to obtain a higher education, told the audience, “I am the beating heart of a race that will not accept annihilation. Tough times don’t last; tough people do.”