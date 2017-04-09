Inquiring News


April 9, 2017
 

Sen. Logan Delivers Opening Remarks at Public Policy Day for Communities of Color in CT

Written by: Reggie Hales
Sen. Logan Delivers Opening Remarks at Public Policy Day for Communities of Color in CT

State Sen. George S. Logan greets Yolanda Castillo, Chairperson of the General Assembly’s Commission on Equity and Opportunity during Public Policy Day for Communities of Color in Connecticut. The event was held Mar. 16 at the State Capitol.

At the State Capitol State Senator George S. Logan (R-Ansonia) delivered the opening remarks for Diversity in Public Policy Day for Communities of Color in Connecticut. The event was hosted by the Connecticut General Assembly’s Commission on Equity and Opportunity and the Hispanic Federation. The forum included panel discussions on state budget stability, education funding, and health care. Sen. Logan (www.SenatorGeorgeLogan.com) represents Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge. He can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at George.Logan@cga.ct.gov .



Reggie Hales

