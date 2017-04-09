Community Leader Andrew Woods is Proactive on Youth Violence

(

Inqnews.com Staff Report)

Hartford – The Keon Huff’s of Hartford- Since Friday March 17th, we have met with more grieving youth then I care to count; we listened to the pain and frustration of bewildered adults and offered our professional support.

Though I’m heartened and proud that we as a City came together under these circumstances; the community and systemic overtures to do more are reminiscent of the following case examples:

The August 1999 fatal shooting of 14 year old Aquan Salmon; shot while fleeing from a Hartford cop. In this case, our community was devastated and we vowed to support and protect our youth and families.

The July 2001 non-fatal shooting of 7-year-old, Takira Gaston; struck in the face from shootout between two drug dealers. Again, we vowed to support and protect our families and children.

The August 2008 West Indian Day Parade shooting where gang members decided it was alright to have a shootout, leaving one dead, a 15-month old baby injured, 7-year-old Tyrek Marquez shot in the head and a half dozen other young victims treated for non-fatal gunshot wounds- Again, we vowed to support and protect our families and children.

The November 2016 shooting of 10-year-old Gabby, who was shot in the face as a barrage of bullets traveled through the front door of her home. An apparent drive-by, leaving this young girl with an experience no parent wants their child to have. Again, we did what we could and seemed resigned to the fact that this was our “normal”

Friday, March 17, 2017, 14-year-old Keon Huff, shot in the head and left to die in a hallway. Sadly, every year in Hartford teenagers are shot, many of them maimed for life. The Keon Huff’s of Hartford and we drive by them every single day.

Please don’t view this commentary in a negative light. This afternoon I had the pleasure of giving four high school seniors a crash-course on how to facilitate a group grief session at the Police Athletic League (PAL) afterschool program. These young men did well, I knew they would because I believe in them.

Others like Dean Jones, Brother Carl, Kelvin LoveJoy, Warren Hardy, Brian Edwards, Rev. Henry Brown, the the Hartford Police Department, Peacebuilders and others are working around the clock as well.

Lastly, a special thanks to the Greater Hartford Alliance of Black Social Workers (GHABSW) and Hartford clergy for stepping up Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and today, by offering grief counseling to our children and families.

We can do better..we must do better, our youth and families need us.