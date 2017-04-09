Tax Preparation Help from the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative
Hartford – State Senator Doug McCrory recently stopped by the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative office to meet with a dozen tax preparers who are ready, willing and able to help citizens file taxes for 2016 or prior years. You need to bring a picture ID (i.e. a driver’s license) and the Social Security cards of anyone – including yourself – who is being claimed as a deduction on your taxes. Of course be sure to bring all of your income and expense forms too! For more information, call 860-724-6703.