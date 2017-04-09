Inquiring News


Local News

April 9, 2017
 

HARTFORD PARKING AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES PAY-BY-PLATE METER UPGRADE

More articles by »
Written by: Reggie Hales
Tags:

HARTFORD PARKING AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES PAY-BY-PLATE METER UPGRADE

HARTFORD – April 5, 2017 – Hartford Parking Authority (HPA) is eliminating the need for parkers to display payment receipts on their dashboards while parking downtown. In January, HPA upgraded its aging payment kiosks with new technology. Since the upgrade was made, the parking kiosk display screens have requested license plate information in order to to get parkers in the habit of entering their license plate letters and numbers when parking. As of April 17th, parkers will no longer be required to display their payment receipts, however, parkers must properly enter their license plate information.

“Eliminating the need to display payment receipts is the next step in our progress for more efficient and convenient parking downtown,” said Eric Boone, Hartford Parking Authority CEO. “Pay-by-plate reduces time spent parking, as well as prepares downtown parkers for subsequent improvements and conveniences, such as a mobile phone app.” Boone added.

The new payment kiosks provide step-by-step instructions on how to pay and enter your plate information. Additional instructions are also available at www.hartfordparking.com

About the Hartford Parking Authority
The Hartford Parking Authority (HPA) meets the needs of parkers Citywide by consistently providing convenient and affordable parking, and strives to be a leader by incorporating parking industry best practices and actively partnering with the City of Hartford in promoting economic and community development. The HPA oversees metered and regulated parking spaces on Hartford streets, as well as operates and maintains the City-owned MAT Garage, Sheldon Street Lot and DoNo Surface Lots. For more information, contact the Hartford Parking Authority at 860.527.7275 or visit www.hartfordparking.com.

Photo is from Hartford Parking Authority: parking kiosk with license plate information request screen



About the Author

Reggie Hales

More articles by »


 

About Continuum

 

This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.

In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.


Advertisement
 
 

 
State News

Job Posting: Loan Officer/Small Business Specialist

SAMA Minority Business Revolving Loan Fund Job Opportunity Loan Officer/Small Business Specialist Open to: Public Location: Statewide Hours: Full-time Salary: 55,000.00 to 62,000.00 Closing Date: 4/21/17 Minimum Qualifications:...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local News

Inquiring News Publisher Reggie Hales & H.E.Z.B.A President Honored by City of Hartford

Inquiring News Publisher Reggie Hales & H.E.Z.B.A President Honored by City of Hartford (Inquiring News Staff Report) Hartford – Thursday, March 23rd W. Reggie Hales, Inquiring News Publisher & HEZBA president w...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Arts & Entertainment

NOVA SLAYS THE COMPETITION WITH HIS FLOW TO WIN THE RAP GAME

NOVA SLAYS THE COMPETITION WITH HIS FLOW TO WIN THE RAP GAME NEW YORK, NY (April 7, 2017) — Sixteen year old Reading, Pennsylvania native Nova has been crowned the season three winner of Lifetime’s hit series The Rap Ga...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 

 
State News

E.C.S.U. Student Quanece Williams Wins Fulbright Student Award

E.C.S.U. Student Quanece Williams Wins Fulbright Student Award! To Serve in Czech Republic ( Inqnews.com Staff Report) Willimantic, CT — Quanece Williams ’16 of Bridgeport, CT, and a student at Eastern Connecticut State...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
Advertisement
 
Uncategorized

Tax Preparation Help from the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative

Tax Preparation Help from the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative Hartford – State Senator Doug McCrory recently stopped by the Upper Albany Neighborhood Collaborative office to meet with a dozen tax preparers who are...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 




Advertisement
 