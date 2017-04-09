NOVA SLAYS THE COMPETITION WITH HIS FLOW TO WIN THE RAP GAME
NEW YORK, NY (April 7, 2017) — Sixteen year old Reading, Pennsylvania native Nova has been crowned the season three winner of Lifetime’s hit series The Rap Game (#TheRapGame). Five talented young rappers battled it out over the course of thirteen weeks under the critical eyes of mentor and executive producer Jermaine Dupri and his crew. But in the end, it was Nova who clinched the top spot, impressing Dupri with his talent and swag. As the winner, Nova will receive a recording contract with Dupri’s label, So So Def Recordings.
Produced by Intuitive Entertainment, The Rap Game is executive produced by Kevin Dill and Mechelle Collins, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and co-executive produced by Adam Schor. Lifetime’s Mariana Flynn, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan also executive produce in addition to Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere from Flavor Unit, and Jermaine Dupri.