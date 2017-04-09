Inquiring News Publisher Reggie Hales & H.E.Z.B.A President Honored by City of Hartford
(Inquiring News Staff Report)
Hartford – Thursday, March 23rd W. Reggie Hales, Inquiring News Publisher & HEZBA president was awarded with the City of Hartford Citation. Hales has worked tirelessly providing a voice for people of color for over 40 years. As well as being the president of HEZBA and advocating on behalf of Hartford’s Minority merchants in Hartford’s Northend, The award was presented to Hales by Hartford Council President T.J. Clarke on behalf of the Court of Common Council members.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for doing what I love for our people and our Great City of Hartford. We still have much work to do. But as I’m always told, ‘Never Give Up’. And having good city leaders like Mr. Clarke, council and a wonderful mayor. I’m confident we can achieve a successful future for all in Hartford, said Hales”.
Inquiring News is published weekly for over 40 years, in Hartford County and New Haven, Bpt., Wtby, CT and Springfield Mass. With an active wesbite: Inqnews.com, and on facebook/InquiringNews.com and twitter @InquiringNews.