Job Posting: Loan Officer/Small Business Specialist

SAMA Minority Business Revolving Loan Fund Job Opportunity

Loan Officer/Small Business Specialist

Open to: Public

Location: Statewide

Hours: Full-time

Salary: 55,000.00 to 62,000.00

Closing Date: 4/21/17

Minimum Qualifications:

1. At least five years of experience of entrepreneurial, financial, industrial or technical sales; and business management experience;

2. Fluent in Spanish;

3. Ability to plan, conduct and market training programs;

4. Ability to work flexible hours and travel;

5. Possess good organizational skills;

6. Demonstrated proficiency with mobile device technology including smartphones and tablets;

Preferred Qualifications:

1. Familiarity with web-based client tracking systems

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Specifically this position:

Under the general direction of the Executive Director, provides management, financial and general counseling and training programs to owners of small minority businesses, in assigned geographic location with travel throughout the state as needed. Receives and reviews qualified leads obtained through outreach/marketing activities; organizes loan application documentation and makes sure that the applications meet the established standards prior to sending the loan application on for underwriting; provides technical assistance to the small business community through referrals or via traditional on-site visits, mailings, phone or other market development methods; provides in-depth counseling and recommends course of action to owners of small businesses or to those about to start a business, in key areas such as management techniques, presentation of financial material, evaluation of current financial condition, and marketing products/services; works to enhance and deliver quality service to client base including assisting in planning, coordinating outreach activities with outreach partners; assists with marketing training programs to inform clients about changes or current developments in regulations/laws or conditions that may affect their business; works with outreach partners to conduct and/or supervise on-site administration of training programs, and assists marketing partners in making all necessary arrangements for training programs including locating facilities, training materials or equipment, and works with outreach partners to follow-up to assure stated schedules and commitments are met; works toward the goal that each client request receives a response within 24 hours during the business week, and will meet with a client in less than two weeks of the client submitting initial application; performs necessary administrative duties such as correspondence, progress and summary reports, and the collection of data as required and utilized by the underwriting team and grant funder; maintains close contact with business community and governmental agencies/legislators to assess clients’ needs and to keep informed of general business conditions and changes in regulations/laws affecting small business; performs related duties as required.

Note: This is a 12 month, annually renewable position with benefits.

Application Instructions: Interested and qualified candidates who meet the above requirements should submit a cover letter and a Resume. Applications will not be considered if not received or postmarked by the above closing date. Submit via mail to:

Ms. Norma Hernandez

Spanish American Merchants Association (SAMA)

95 Park Street 3rd Floor

Hartford, CT 06106

Due to the large number of expected, not all individuals who apply will be granted an interview. If you are requesting special accommodations under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) please contact Norma Hernandez Human Resources Specialist at 860-899-1301

AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

SAMA is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and strongly encourages the applications of women, minorities, and persons with disabilities.