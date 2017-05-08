SEN. McCRORY WELCOMES INVESTMENT IN ALBANY AVE NEIGHBORHOOD

SEN. McCRORY WELCOMES STATE INVESTMENT IN ALBANY AVENUE RENOVATIONS

HARTFORD – State Senator Doug McCrory (D-Hartford) joined state and local leaders today at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue to announce

the mid-June start of a $30 million state investment in renovating Albany Avenue’s traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and economic health.

Sen. McCrory was joined at the announcement by Governor Dannel P. Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford), Hartford Common Council President Thomas J. Clarke II, and Councilwoman rJo Winch.

The goal of the street renovations is to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety along Albany Avenue – which Mayor Bronin said is the busiest street in Hartford – and to improve the overall aesthetics of the streetscape. There will be more signalized crosswalks and the addition of sidewalk “bump-outs,” which decrease the distance that pedestrians have to walk from one side of the street to the other. There will also be new dedicated left-turn lanes at intersections to increase traffic safety.

The state Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting on the project May 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Chrysalis Center, 255 Homestead Avenue. The state DOT will also host a job fair for the project on Wednesday, May 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists Collective Theater at 1200 Albany Avenue.

Sen. McCrory said the long-sought renovations are about more than just new paint and pavement.

“This has got to be not only a traffic project, not only a public safety project, but it has got to be a community revitalization project. It has got to be a business development project. It has got to be a local jobs project. If all this does is add some turn lanes and some crosswalks, then it will not be a truly successful project,”Sen. McCrory said. “I want to make everyone aware that this is a good opportunity for jobs and for businesses. And I want everybody to know that it has taken 16 years to get to where we are today, to do not only what is best not only for this community, but what is best for the City of Hartford.”

“This is an important investment in Hartford,” Rep. Ritter said. “A walkable city is a livable city. I want to thank the hard work of Senator Doug McCrory, the entire Hartford legislative delegation, and our incredibly dedicated residents and merchants for their commitment to the Albany Avenue corridor.”

“Albany Avenue is an important connection between Hartford and the surrounding suburbs, and this project will enhance pedestrian safety and reduce traffic accidents throughout the corridor,” said Governor Malloy. “These improvements are part of our efforts across the state to revitalize and invest in our neighborhoods to foster economic development.”

“Now that we’re close to beginning construction, I hope residents will take full advantage of job opportunities related to the Albany Avenue streetscape project,” said Mayor Bronin. “Revitalizing our commercial corridors is a central part of our economic development efforts, and I am grateful to the state for its partnership in making Albany Avenue safer and more attractive for residents, businesses, and visitors.”