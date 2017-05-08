Inquiring News


NEW STATE REP. JOSHUA HALL BEGINS SERVING

Written by: Reggie Hales
NEW STATE REP. JOSHUA HALL BEGINS SERVING
Receives Legislative Committee Assignments

State Representative Joshua Hall (D-Hartford) began serving his first legislative term and attended his first Session.

He was sworn in last Friday by Deputy Secretary of the State, Scott D. Bates, after winning the special election for the seat that now Senator Doug McCrory left open when he stepped down to run for the senate seat.

Representative Hall has been appointed by the Speaker of the House to serve on the Executive & Legislative Nominations, Labor & Public Employees and Planning and Development Committees.

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) said, “Joshua has arrived at the State Capitol ready to work on behalf of Hartford’s hard working families. I am happy to welcome him to the CT General Assembly and look forward to working together as we face the challenges ahead.”

“I am honored to be able to represent my home town of Hartford in the Connecticut General Assembly,” Rep. Hall said. “First, I wish to thank my family and friends for their support and for allowing me to represent them at the State Capitol. I will work diligently to uphold the values that are dear to us and to make sure the people I represent, not only in my district, but in the entire state, can succeed.”

Rep. Hall is the current vice president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers and he is a former Weaver High School teacher.

“I am well aware of the serious challenges we face, but I also trust that we have the ability and commitment to find the appropriate solutions within the timeframe we have ahead of us,” Rep. Hall stated.

Rep. Hall can be reached by email at Joshua.hall@cga.ct.gov, or 860-240-8585.



