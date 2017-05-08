MORE THAN 400 VOLUNTEERS “MAKE CHANGE HAPPEN” AT RAWSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON THE 16th COMCAST CARES DAY

Comcast Cable CEO, Dave Watson, presents a surprise grant of $25,000 to Local Urban School

BERLIN, CT – On Saturday, April 22, more than 400 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners were on hand to “make change happen” as they volunteered to spruce up Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School in Hartford for Comcast Cares Day.

Comcast Cares Day is more than just a day – it’s the culmination of Comcast NBCUniversal’s commitment to volunteerism that began when the company was founded more than 50 years ago. From using technology to create positive change, such as wiring community centers and libraries and teaching digital literacy skills, to mentoring youth, to beautifying parks, Comcast NBCUniversal employees volunteered on this day, as they do throughout the year, to make a lasting impact. This year, more than 100,000 volunteers participated in nearly 1,000 projects across the country and around the world. To date, volunteers have contributed nearly 5 million volunteer hours at 7,700 projects since Comcast Cares Day began in 2001.

In Hartford, newly appointment Comcast Cable President and CEO, Dave Watson, along with several executives traveling with him from Philadelphia, joined State Senator Doug McCrory and more than 400 volunteers, to work on indoor and outdoor beautification projects that included creating a green, sustainable and healthy outdoor space and makeovers to the school’s STEM and VEX Robotics rooms. The school held particular meaning for Senator McCrory, who had started his teaching career there and who acknowledged several past students among the volunteers who now work at Comcast. In addition, there was a special Earth Day tree-planting dedication and a surprise grant to the school for $25,000, courtesy of the Comcast Foundation.

“For the celebration of our 16th Comcast Cares Day, we were so proud to welcome our CEO, Dave Watson, and to work together with these incredible partners to give back in our community,” said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which is headquartered in Connecticut. “It’s truly amazing what’s possible when volunteers donate their time to make a difference in the lives of others. I’m inspired by the community’s response to Comcast Cares Day, and am so thankful for the participants who helped to make this effort a success.”

A number of local nonprofit organizations including United Way of Central & Northeastern Connecticut, Urban League of Greater Hartford, Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut, KNOX, Leadership Greater Hartford and Village for Families and Children, were also part of the festivities.

“Comcast Cares Day is a great example of what can be accomplished when we work together on behalf of children and families,” said Paula S. Gilberto, president and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. “We are grateful for Comcast’s leadership and proud to be their partner. Comcast cares and so does our community.”

“As Hartford’s environmental organization, our mission is to make Hartford a greener, healthier, and more beautiful city through horticulture,” added Ron Pitz, Executive Director of KNOX. “Thanks to Comcast, we are able make change happen by creating green spaces for the students at Rawson elementary to enjoy. Green spaces in urban areas reduce stress, improve mental health, and calm the area. We hope this new landscape will be a source of pride, as well as a learning opportunity for the kids well beyond Earth Day.”

Local businesses also contributed to the day’s success, with donations of services and materials. Voices of Women of Color, Madonna Electric, Big Y Foods Inc., Tri-Wire, Triple Stitch, Café Services, PPC, Ryan Business, Northern Nurseries, Inc, BTS Graphics & Printing, LLC and Accenture all pitched in and provided supplies from Legos, paint and mulch, to coffee, donuts, and more to feed the many volunteers.

The Comcast Foundation will also provide grants to local community partner organizations across the country on behalf of everyone who volunteered on Comcast Cares Day. The grants will help Comcast’s community partners continue their mission of serving the community throughout the year. To date, the Comcast Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to local non-profit organizations who have served as partners on Comcast Cares Day.

Additionally, Comcast once again folded in the broad support and amplification of Global Citizen and Red Nose Day, organizations aiming to end extreme poverty globally and in the United States. These organizations use the universal language of music and entertainment as a vehicle to engage people around the world to make a difference. By amplifying our support of these initiatives on Comcast Cares Day, Comcast NBCUniversal is providing additional ways to help drive positive change in our communities.

For more information on Comcast NBCUniversal volunteer and community investment initiatives, visit www.comcast.com/community.