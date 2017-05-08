Inquiring News


KINGSTON JAMAICA: “UNITY IN THE CITY”

Written by: Reggie Hales
“UNITY IN THE CITY” HEADS TO MOBAY,
OUR 2nd CITY AFTER SOLD OUT CROWD IN KINGSTON, JAMAICA

Gospel singer Jermaine Edwards

Kingston, JA – The inaugural staging of Unity In the City, held recently at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston was an overwhelming success. Over 500 patrons had to be turned away, three hours before start time, as the venue was filled to capacity. Those who were fortunate to get inside, thoroughly enjoyed high energy performances from the billed acts.
With the positive feedback, event organizer SWOT Business Solution made an on the spot decision to book Travis Greene and others for Unity In The City #2, for a soon to be announced date in Montego Bay.
“Our vision for the inaugural Unity in the City was to present a premium, ‘holistic’ and totally Jamaican experience that the entire family would enjoy. Based on feedback from patrons, we believe we delivered on our promise which is why we immediately scheduled a concert in Montego Bay, our second city,” Antoinette Ennis, event organizer of SWOT Business Solution said.
Kevin Downswell delivered an inspirational set, pumping up the worship vibes, while Papa San energized the crowd with his usual frenzied performance. The night however belonged to international headliner Travis Greene and local singer Jermaine Edwards who both delivered high energy, stimulating performances.
An elated Ellis said she would like to thank patrons, sponsors and those who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event was a success.
“Big thanks to Jamaica National Bank and KFC…they understood the vision from the beginning and immediately came on board. We would like to thank SWOT Business Solution team of experts for strategically planning and executing a world class production. We must also thanks patrons for turning in droves to support the concert,” she said.
Other businesses entities that she heaped praises on include Tru Juice, TVJ, Entertainment Report, LOVE 101, Adam & Eve Day Spa and Head Over Heels Fusion Café.



