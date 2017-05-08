Inquiring News


May 8, 2017
 

Fire Station Renamed After Black firefighter “Kevin Bell

Written by: Reggie Hales
Hartford Fulfilled The Promise
Re-Named Blue Hills Engine Co. 16 The “Kevin L. Bell Fire Station”

Fellow Firefighters at dedication event on Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, Photos by Reggie Hales

Firefighter’s Prayer

When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age.
Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert, and hear the weakest shout, quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling, to give the best in me, to guard my friend and neighbor, and protect his property.
And if according to your will must answer death’s call, bless with your protecting hand, my family one and all…Amen -Firefighter Kevin Bell Did That and Lost His Life Doing So.-

Hartford – Hartford Fulfilled The Promise and Re-Named Blue Hills Engine Co. 16, The “Kevin L. Bell Fire Station”. Bell’s wife (left and Bell’s Mother right), unveil the plague a-fixed to the building. Mayor Bronin and Fire Chief Freeman praised Bell among fellow fighter-fighters, family and friends. “I’m very honored. I miss my husband dearly. But he made the ultimate sacrifice. He well deserves it and he deserves much more than this, said Bell’s wife Wayette Statham-Bell” (Bottom photo) Bell’s mother and wife are escorted to give re- marks. Kevin Bell died October, 2014 fighting Blue Hills Ave fire. (Coverage-Photos by Reggie Hales



