July 5, 2017
 

Bridgeport’s Black Rock Farmers Market Kicks off 4th Season

Written by: Reggie Hales
Bridgeport, CT- The City of Bridgeport is excited to announce that the Black Rock Farmers Market is set to return for its 4thseason. The Farmers Market will open and be available to the citizens of Bridgeport from Saturday, June 10th through October 7th, 2017. The Black Rock Farmers Market will continue with their Saturday time slot of 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT. The season will be kicking off during Black Rock Day Weekend, an event that serves as a community initiative to promote projects that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses in the area.

Locally Farmed Products made available to citizens of Bridgeport

Black Rock Farmers Market is a producer-only market featuring locally farmed vegetables, fruit, cheese, eggs (with a real life rooster), bread, meats, jams, pickles and so much more. Their local artisan selection varies from vintage finds to beauty care products. Market visitors have the opportunity to start their day with a 10:30 A.M. yoga class in the field and enjoy their weekly produce shopping accompanied by live local musicians.

Black Rock Farmers Market Co-Founder Karyn Leito said, “What started out as a simple idea really evolved and touched so many, it was so beautiful to see all of the wonderful stories that go on within the market and the way it directly affected people in our community. Friends and neighbors come up to us regularly and talk about the changes they’ve made in their diet, and their thought process on spending money locally and the difference it makes to businesses. One person can make such a difference and together, we make such a huge impact on our city.”

The Black Rock Farmers Market has been supported by the hard work and dedication of two determined women, Karyn Leito and Michelle Margo, who had a vision and saw it through to what it is today. The community market has officially made non-profit status so it can continue to grow and strengthen a healthy neighborhood. They’ve made conscious decisions in selecting appropriate vendors and sponsors who share a similar mission of leading a healthy lifestyle and who support local business development. Their program with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps, helps individuals and families afford the cost of food at farmers’ markets. At Black Rock Farmers Market, when you spend your SNAP, $1 = $2, encouraging the eligible families to eat fresh produce.

The market has grown from the support of a single farm four years ago to eight farms this season. The ever evolving market will include food demos using in-season produce, weekly exhibits from local artists featured on the Bridgeport Art Trail, live music every week from local musicians and unique vendors such as a Kombucha stand and weekly knife sharpening. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/blackrockfarmersmarket/



Reggie Hales

