Inquiring News


Local News

July 5, 2017
 

MDC ANNOUNCES NAME OF TUNNEL BORING MACHINE

More articles by »
Written by: Reggie Hales
Tags:

HARTFORD, CT – The Metropolitan District (MDC) announced the name of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) as part of a naming contest held at the Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker in Hartford. The TBM is designed to bore a tunnel from Hartford to West Hartford as part of the South Hartford Conveyance and Storage Tunnel (SHCST) project, a four-mile long deep rock tunnel designed to store combined wastewater and stormwater during rain events to minimize sewage overflows into local waterways and the Connecticut River. The tunnel is a key component of the MDC’s Clean Water Project.
Traditionally, a TBM does not start work until it is given a name and is usually named after a woman as a sign of good luck for the project ahead. The school was chosen by the MDC for the naming contest as when completed, the tunnel will travel under the school campus. In addition, the school’s environmental science curriculum was a logical fit.

6th grader’s essay wins naming contest for MDC Tunnel Project…From Left to Right – Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker Principal Lindsey Thompson, MDC Tunnel Boring Machine naming contest winner Cylese Diaz and finalists Jirmani Muth and Priscilla Soto.

In March, the MDC gave an interactive presentation to the students explaining the purpose of the SHCST project. MDC staff worked with school faculty to organize a contest where students submitted essays with supporting arguments for why the name they came up with should be chosen for the TBM. After the contest was narrowed to three finalists, the students voted on their favorite name.

In her winning essay, 6th grader Cylese Diaz submitted the name “Iris”, citing that the name originated from the Greek definition of the word “rainbow”, and from the Greek goddess who personified the rainbow. The author stated that the tunnel will allow everyone to enjoy the “rainbow, which appears after the storm” as its function is to collect stormwater and wastewater during rain events. MDC representatives for the project attended an event at the school and presented Cylese with an award for her essay. Principal Lyndsey Thompson stated, “Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker is pleased to have been chosen to have their students name the Tunnel Boring Machine with MDC and to be able to learn from the entire tunnel digging project! These are the experiences we look for to help our students see how what they are learning in school directly applies to the world around them!” “We are excited to partner with a Hartford school to commemorate the naming of the machine that will build the MDC’s historic tunnel,” said MDC CEO Scott Jellison. Construction on the project is underway and the TBM is scheduled to arrive this Fall.



About the Author

Reggie Hales

More articles by »


 

About Continuum

 

This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.

In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.


Advertisement
 
 

 
Local News

Bridgeport’s Black Rock Farmers Market Kicks off 4th Season

Bridgeport, CT- The City of Bridgeport is excited to announce that the Black Rock Farmers Market is set to return for its 4thseason. The Farmers Market will open and be available to the citizens of Bridgeport from Saturday, Jun...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local News

Anthony Campbell: Proud Officer Now Chief of New Haven PD

New Haven – Anthony Campbell was formally sworn in as the chief of police in New Haven on Tues- day, after months of serving as acting and interim chief. “I stand before you today as a man who is blessed and truly humbl...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local News

Marcus Garvey Scholar Robert Hill with Honorary Degree

Toronto, Canada – Jeanette Chambers, Hartford-based attorney specializing in immigration, joined dignitaries from across the nation and around the world in Toronto recently when the University of Toronto bestowed an Honor...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 

 
Local News

Fire Station Renamed After Black firefighter “Kevin Bell

Hartford Fulfilled The Promise Re-Named Blue Hills Engine Co. 16 The “Kevin L. Bell Fire Station” Firefighter’s Prayer When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life, whatever be ...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
Advertisement
 
State News

Multiple Arrests in State’s Largest Illegal Tobacco Distribution Bust

Multiple Arrests in State’s Largest Illegal Tobacco Distribution Bust Bridgeport – Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Kevin Sullivan today announced the results of a five-month investigation that led to the ar...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 




Advertisement
 