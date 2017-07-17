Great Men Coaching Great Kids at Boys & Girls Club

Great Men Coaching Great Kids of the Boys & Girls Club
Hartford – (Inquiring News Staff Report) – The BGGH AAU Bas- ketball Program was started in the Spring of 2016. The team was made up of kids that attended the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Hartford.
This season the kids from the South West B&G Club went on the road and played 7 Tournaments Out of State. They Won 5 out of 7 Tour- naments, including each of the qualifying championship tournaments, which also included the National Championship Tournament the week- end of June 23rd in Manheim Pennsylvania. The team is made up of Grade 2nd thru 4th. Their coach, Clinton Toomer is proud to say that his players “showed Character and Resilience in their First National Tour- nament. They were loosing at the games at half time by 19 points but came back to win the game by 2 points. The Kids that participate in the AAU Basketball and all of the programs at the Southwest Boys and Girls Club really benefit from the Life Lessons such as Leadership, Unself- ishness and being part of a team that is bigger than themselves.
Pictured in the Team Group Shot (as listed by Coach Toomer): To the left: Trezir Johnson, Amari Daniels, Clinton Toomer Jr., Camron Major, Masahi Davis, Domnic Burgos. Back Left: Braedan Bynoe, Justin Victorin, Justice Bright, Tyler Brown, Sincere Folk, Ayden Brookins, Coach Clinton Toomer Sr. on the (right) and Coach Mitchell Davis on the (left). Photo by Bill Clark