Actor Danny Glover Join Sides with Labor Activists

Hundreds of national and local labor union activists, celebs, political and civic engagement leaders, Rev. Al Sharpton and legendary Sirius XM talk show host Joe Madison to took part in the training conference

The A. Philip Institute (APRI), one of the nation’s largest organizations of African American union leaders and activists today announced plans to expand its training and its community participation leading up to the 2018 mid-term elections. APRI plans to kick off those efforts at its 48th annual National Education Conference August 2 -6 in Hollywood, Florida. Hundreds of activists from around the country will participate. The Reverend Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network is one of the keynote speakers and Sirius XM Radio Show Host/Activist Joe Madison plans a live broadcast at the conference Wednesday, August 2.

APRI President Clayola Brown says the theme of this year’s conference is #Stay Woke. “In today’s tense political and social climate, working families and their communities face uncertainty about numerous issues including health care benefits, voting rights, financial security and social justice,” Brown said.

Brown said the group plans to address those concerns and come up with solutions to help build awareness and drive community engagement.

“As we know from the 2016 elections, APRI activists and our allies have been fundamental and essential to educating, organizing and moving political and legislative victories,” Brown said. With increased education, measurable programs, strong community partnerships and organizational development, we will recover, and we will advance,” Brown added.

More information about the conference can be found at http://www.apri.org/2017-national-conference.html

“When we exhibit our courage, our strength, and our unity, we grow the ranks of those committed to advancing as one fight, the causes of social and economic justice,” said Brown.

The A. Phillip Randolph Institute (APRI) is a labor rights organization founded in 1965 by A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin. The organization has more than chapters nationwide with membership from the nation’s top unions and community organizations. Clayola Brown, the first female to head the organization, is the current president. You can find out more information at www.apri.org. Follow APRI on Facebook or Twitter.