August 21, 2017
 

BREAKING NEWS: Americans Witnessing Rare ‘Solar Eclipse’

Written by: Reggie Hales
Salmon, Idaho/Charleston, S.C., – (Aug 21, 2017/12:51PM PST – By Steve Gorman And Harriet Mcleod- Reuters) – Millions of Americans equipped with protective glasses took up prime positions on Monday along a ribbon of land across the United States to marvel at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in nearly a century.

A cheerleader uses solar viewing glasses before welcoming guests to the football stadium to watch the total solar eclipse at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 37°42’25” N 89°13’10” W. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

After weeks of anticipation, the sight of the moon’s silhouette passing directly in front of the sun, blotting out all but a halo-like solar corona, will draw one of the largest audiences in human history, experts say, when those watching via social and broadcast media are included.
Some 12 million people live in the 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) zone where the total eclipse will appear on Monday, while hordes of others have traveled to spots along the route to bask in its full glory. (Inquiring News Staff Report Gathering Info).



