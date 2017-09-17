Building A Healthy Legacy: Our Prescription for The Future

Seventh (7h) Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair

By Dwight Bachman/PR Officer ECSU

Hartford, CT —The Dr. Frank T. Simpson-Waverly School, in partnership with the Farmington Valley Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, will present its Seventh (7th) Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dr. Frank T. Simpson-Waverly School, located at 55 Waverly Street in Hartford. The public is invited. Admission is free. The theme for the health fair is “Healthy Families Make Healthy Communities”

The fair will provide children and their families with free health screenings and information on health, homeownership, financial planning for college; safety issues; emergency preparedness; injury prevention; hair and facial care and scouting. Children will enjoy arts and crafts, storytelling, and face painting, along with ample giveaways. The first 100 children will be presented with free bicycle helmets. Book sacks and school supplies will also be given away, along with free haircuts. Complimentary healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided to all.

Several dignitaries will be on hand at health fair, including Honorary Host State Senator Doug McCrory; Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin; Rep. Brandon L. McGee Jr.; Hartford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez; Mr. Craig Stallings, chairman of Hartford Board of Education; and several members of the Hartford Board of Education and City Council, including council members Glendowlyn Thames and Thomas J. Clarke.

“This fair is an incredibly important event and has had a significant, positive impact on the community,” said McCrory. “I’ve attended this specific fair for the past two years, and each year, more and more people have converged on the fair, appreciating the value of the information shared here and benefitted tremendously from it, thanks to the keen vision, energy and unique skill set of Ms. Geneva Williams, a superior educator in her own right. She has articulated her vision and has magnificently established a wonderful, mutually beneficial relationship with the Dr. Frank T. Simpson-Waverly School. This is truly an exemplary partnership that lifts our community.”

Kimberly D. Oliver, director of Hartford’s Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation, and a radio personality at WQTQ (89.9 FM, will serve as host. The fair will also feature two health forums, the first on heart health titled, “Ask the Cardiologist: The Secret to A Healthy Heart,” led by Dr. Anita Kelsey, M.D, director of the Phillips Women’s Heart Program and Director of the Hoffman Heart School of Cardiac Ultrasound at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Lenora S. Williams, MD, medical specialist in women’s health and obstetrics, will lead the second forum, titled, “Ask the OB/GYN: Women’s Health and Family Planning.” Williams currently practices at the UConn Health Center and is also affiliated with the Rockville General Hospital.

Leonardo Watson, principal at the Dr. Frank T. Simpson-Waverly School said, “In many urban communities, children prove vulnerable to poor nutrition and are often exposed to environmental pollutants that damage their developing bodies. However, armed with healthy lifestyle information, Hartford’s parents, children and community members can make meaningful choices about their individual and familial health. This community health fair will demonstrate that young and old can embrace good nutrition and home safety.”

Latoya Martindale, a teacher, parent and Simpson-Waverly School PTO member, agreed: “I had my first mammogram during the 2014 health fair. Nervous and not knowing what to expect, I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of care and professionalism of the staff on the Hartford Hospital Mammography van. Shortly after that visit, I was notified by the hospital that I would require additional screening as they were concerned about a spot that was found. Thankfully, everything turned out fine but I can’t help to wonder what would have happened if the outcome wasn’t positive? What if I hadn’t taken that first step? I encourage everyone to both attend the health fair and take advantage of all the screenings provided.”

“I enjoy helping out and making it a family day for me and my four girls who also attend Simpson-Waverly,” said Sharonda James, also a member of Simpson-Waverly’s PTO. “The majority of citizens that live in this neighborhood need the free services. “We also learn about healthy eating, bike safety, blood pressure, dental services as well as healthy sugar, glucose and cholesterol levels and much more. The giveaways and prizes make it an awesome fun event for the family that I hope continues because it helps to build and better our community.”

Service providers and supporters include Hartford Hospital; Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center-Curtis Robinson’s Men’s Health Institute; Colgate-Palmolive Company-Healthy Smiles; Bright Futures; Bethesda Medical Mission; UConn Medical School-Urban Track; St. Joseph College Schools of Pharmacy; Nursing, and Social Work; City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department; Connecticut Children’s Medical Center; Community Health Services; Community Health Network of Connecticut, Inc.; Hispanic Health Council; Connecticut Lions Club; Faith Care; Wilson Gray YMCA-Youth and Family Center; Harford Fire Department; Francine’s Salon & Day Spa; Mirna’s Precise Edge; Hartford Board of Education, Stop n Shop Pharmacy and Walgreen’s to name a few.

