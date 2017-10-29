Inquiring News


October 29, 2017
 

Bridgeport Honors Three Officers

Reggie Hales
Bridgeport, CT – On October 17, 2017, Chief Armando Perez with the Board of Police Commissioners presented three Bridgeport Police officers with the Merit Award for Excellent Arrest. This was the first award ceremony under a new procedure that will award officers for their accomplishments on an expedited basis.

The Merit Award for Excellent Arrest may be awarded to any sworn member of the Department who makes an exceptional arrest of a felon who is a danger to the community, using diligence and professionalism in the performance of his duty. The award consists of a citation bar and a copy of the citation. The officers receiving the Excellent Arrest Award are: Officer Anthony Caiazzo, Sergeant Niestemski and Officer Douglas Bepko.

• Police Officer Bepko

On August 10, 2017, P/O Bepko along with other VCI Officers received information that a red Kia was in the area by the death memorial of Ryan Hernandez located at Park Avenue / Olive Street. Further information revealed that this Kia was known to have possible firearms inside. Officer Bepko was observed by Officer Bepko on Park Avenue and he was able to conduct a motor vehicle stop for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent to this motor vehicle stop, Officer Bepko seized a loaded 9mm firearm, 20 bags of crack cocaine (2.7g) and 12 folds of Heroine (2.8g). All parties that were arrested were known to VCI officers as possible gang members.
Due to his attention for duty, Officer Bepko is awarded with a citation and an award for an Excellent Arrest.

• Sergeant Trevor Niestemski

On June 12, 2017, Sergeant Niestemski was in the area of Reservoir Avenue / Moffitt Street and observed a vehicle that was wanted for a robbery the day before. Sergeant Niestemski was able to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the suspect’s driveway and further investigation revealed a loaded .32 firearm with obliterated serial number. Upon further investigation, Sergeant Niestemski located evidence from the original robbery the day before.
Due to his attention for duty, Sergeant Niestemski is awarded with a citation and an award for an Excellent Arrest.

• Officer Anthony Caiazzo

On August 8, 2017, Officer Caiazzo was in the area of the Charles Greene Homes Housing Project. He conducted a motor vehicle stop and subsequent to his stop, Officer Caiazzo seized a loaded .357 Magnum, 209 folds of Heroine (2.5g), .5g of Cocaine, 15 Ecstasy pills, 28g Marijuana and $482. Further investigation revealed the suspect was a convicted felon.
Due to his attention for duty, Officer Caiazzo is awarded with a citation and an award for an Excellent Arrest.



