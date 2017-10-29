New Leadership Awaits Hartford Police

HARTFORD – Mayor Luke Bronin announced that he expects to nominate Hartford native Lt. Colonel David Rosado of the Connecticut State Police to be the Hart- ford Police Department’s next Chief of Police. This announcement comes ahead of a number of community forums in the coming weeks where residents will have the chance to meet and interact with Lt. Colonel Rosado. His nomination would be subject to City Council confirmation.

“As we’ve prepared for Chief Rovella’s retirement early next year, I’ve gathered input about potential successors from across Connecticut, and one name that kept coming up was Lt. Colonel David Rosado of the Connecticut State Police,” said Mayor Bronin. “A Hartford native who grew up in Charter Oak Terrace and graduated from Bulkeley High School as well as the UConn School of Law, Lt. Colonel Rosado currently oversees field operations for approximately seven hundred State Troopers. Beyond his distinguished career in law enforcement, Lt. Colonel Rosado brings a deep love and knowledge of our City and a commitment to maintaining our Police Department’s strong partnership with the Hartford community.

In the coming weeks, there will be a number of opportunities for the community at large to meet and hear directly from Lt. Colonel Rosado about his vision for the Hartford Police Department. In the coming months, I expect to nominate Lt. Colonel Rosado for the City Council’s consideration as Hartford’s next Chief of Police, and I’m proud that, rather than conduct a lengthy and expensive national search, we have been able to identify and raise up one of Hartford’s own.”

Lt. Colonel Rosado currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the Office of Field Operations, an arm of the State Police in the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

“It is an honor to be considered as a potential Police Chief for the city where I was born and raised,” said Lt. Colonel David Rosado. “I’m looking forward to meeting as many City leaders as I can and engaging directly with residents in the coming weeks.”

Hartford native Lt. Colonel David Rosado of the CT. ST. PD