This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.
In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.
New Leadership Awaits Hartford Police HARTFORD – Mayor Luke Bronin announced that he expects to nominate Hartford native Lt. Colonel David Rosado of the Connecticut State Police to be the Hart- ford Police Department’s ...
Kim Fields The “A Question of Faith” Interview By. Kam Williams Fields Revealed! Kim Fields is a veteran actress with an eminent household name, starring in two long – running series, NBC’s “Facts of Life” and Fox...
Bridgeport Chief Perez, Bridgeport Police Commissioners Honor Three Officers with Merit Award Bridgeport, CT – On October 17, 2017, Chief Armando Perez with the Board of Police Commissioners presented three Bridgeport Police ...
Mohegan Sun Takes Home “Casino Of The Year” At The 47th Annual IEBA Awards Ceremony UNCASVILLE, CT – Mohegan Sun, the Uncasville, CT. flagship property for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, is excited to announce t...
Hartford Resident on a ‘QUEST’ Hartford, CT – Hartford resident Yvonne Matthews, Job Developer & Work Counselor, Urban League of Greater Hartford, is currently participating in Leadership Greater Hartford’s (LGH) Q...