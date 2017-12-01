CT. Sen. Logan Interviews 20-Year-Old Board of Ed Member
Hartford – Sen. George S. Logan’s latest edition of “The Senate Reports” features 20-year-old Middletown Board of Education member Ed Ford, Jr. (at left).
Ford, Jr. recently became one of the youngest black Republicans ever elected to public office in Connecticut.
Logan (at right) and Ford Jr. discuss the value of public service and how people of all ages can make positive impacts in their communities.
The show can be viewed at www.SenatorGeorgeLogan.com and at www.AccessTV.org .
Sen. Logan, who serves on the legislature’s Education Committee, represents Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.
He can be reached at George.Logan@cga.ct.gov and 800-842-1421.