December 1, 2017
 

CT. Sen. Logan Interviews 20-Year-Old Board of Ed Member

Written by: Reggie Hales
CT. State Senator George Logan welcomes Middletown Board of Education member Ed Ford Jr. to the Senate Reports. November 28, 2017.

Hartford – Sen. George S. Logan’s latest edition of “The Senate Reports” features 20-year-old Middletown Board of Education member Ed Ford, Jr. (at left).
Ford, Jr. recently became one of the youngest black Republicans ever elected to public office in Connecticut.

Logan (at right) and Ford Jr. discuss the value of public service and how people of all ages can make positive impacts in their communities.
The show can be viewed at www.SenatorGeorgeLogan.com and at www.AccessTV.org .
Sen. Logan, who serves on the legislature’s Education Committee, represents Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.
He can be reached at George.Logan@cga.ct.gov and 800-842-1421.



