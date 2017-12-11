Leadership Greater Hartford Gets Grant

The Allstate Foundation awards $1,000 grant to

, Inc.

Grant supports local nonprofit’s work to develop, connect and inspire diverse leaders

GRANBY, Conn., December 4, 2017 – Allstate agency owner Andre Jett recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc.’s efforts to provide current and merging leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to be effective in a changing world.

As a volunteer with Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc., Jett joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country who aim to improve their communities by supporting important local causes, such as building strong communities, raising money for domestic violence programs and empowering youth to reach their full potential.

“As a small business owner in Granby, I see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our area,” Jett said. “Giving back is tremendously rewarding and gives me a sense of purpose. I believe that when we help others, we can be a positive force for change in our communities, which is why I’m proud to support Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc.’s work.”

Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc. is one of thousands of organizations this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofit where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

· Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed $400 million to support community nonprofits.

· In 2016, The Allstate Foundation gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.