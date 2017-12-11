Inquiring News


Local News

December 11, 2017
 

Leadership Greater Hartford Gets Grant

More articles by »
Written by: Reggie Hales
Tags:

The Allstate Foundation awards $1,000 grant to

Andre Jett

, Inc.

Grant supports local nonprofit’s work to develop, connect and inspire diverse leaders

GRANBY, Conn., December 4, 2017 – Allstate agency owner Andre Jett recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc.’s efforts to provide current and merging leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to be effective in a changing world.

As a volunteer with Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc., Jett joins thousands of Allstate agency owners and financial specialists around the country who aim to improve their communities by supporting important local causes, such as building strong communities, raising money for domestic violence programs and empowering youth to reach their full potential.

“As a small business owner in Granby, I see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our area,” Jett said. “Giving back is tremendously rewarding and gives me a sense of purpose. I believe that when we help others, we can be a positive force for change in our communities, which is why I’m proud to support Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc.’s work.”

Leadership Greater Hartford, Inc. is one of thousands of organizations this year that will receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofit where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

The Helping Hands in the Community grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving:

· Since The Allstate Foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed $400 million to support community nonprofits.
· In 2016, The Allstate Foundation gave more than $25 million to charitable causes.



About the Author

Reggie Hales

More articles by »


 

About Continuum

 

This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.

In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.


Advertisement
 
 

 
Arts & Entertainment

SPIRIT TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS IN FEBRUARY

SPIRIT TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS IN FEBRUARY U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – On the heels of her visit to New York and Atlanta in November, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty is reporting a p...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local News

HARTFORD SOCCER STADIUM DEVELOPER SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS IN PRISON

HARTFORD SOCCER STADIUM DEVELOPER SENTENCED TO 3 YEARS IN PRISON Hartford – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JAMES C. DUCKETT JR., 45, was sentenced by U.S. District J...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local News

Bobby Gibson Wins Democratic Party Nomination in Special Election

Gibson Wins Democratic Party Nomination in Special Election for Open General Assembly Seat BLOOMFIELD, CT – Before a lively crowd of family, friends, and supporters last Thursday night, Bobby Gibson, a Bloomfield teacher and ...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 

 
National News

Diaspora In Shock – Jamaican Bakery Owner Found Dead

Diaspora In Shock – Jamaican Bakery Owner Found Dead Founder of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery Commits Suicide in Bronx Factory By. Narda Stephenson QUEENS, New York – The Jamaican diaspora was jolted Saturday evening as...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
Advertisement
 
State News

CT. Sen. Logan Interviews 20-Year-Old Board of Ed Member

CT. Sen. Logan Interviews 20-Year-Old Board of Ed Member Hartford – Sen. George S. Logan’s latest edition of “The Senate Reports” features 20-year-old Middletown Board of Education member Ed Ford, Jr. (at left). For...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 




Advertisement
 