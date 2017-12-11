Inquiring News


December 11, 2017
 

Bobby Gibson Wins Democratic Party Nomination in Special Election

Written by: Reggie Hales
Gibson Wins Democratic Party Nomination in Special Election for Open General Assembly Seat

BLOOMFIELD, CT – Before a lively crowd of family, friends, and supporters last Thursday night, Bobby Gibson, a Bloomfield teacher and football coach, won the unanimous support of his fellow Democrats at a nominating convention for the 15th House District, a seat formerly held by David Baram, who resigned earlier this month after being elected Judge of Probate. Last week, Governor Malloy called for a Special Election to be held on January 9, 2018 to fill the empty seat.

“I’m honored to receive such overwhelming support, especially from the Democratic Party Delegates,” Gibson said in a statement. “I am very happy to have their support and to be the endorsed Democratic candidate for the 15th district.”

“Our state is facing challenging times and the road to recovery will not be an easy one. I’ve made the decision to run for State Representative because I believe the people of Bloomfield and Windsor need someone who will continue to fight for them, someone who will put their interests first, and someone who will be their voice in Hartford,” Gibson stated.

Gibson also said he wanted to continue the great work of David Baram on behalf of the residents of the 15th district and stated he would be more than just a representative in Hartford but would also serve as an advocate for the people.

“There is a lot at stake for the future of our state as too many young people lack good opportunities, too many working families are struggling to make ends meet, and too many people wonder if they can afford to retire here. We need to work hard to provide every child with a first-class education, create real opportunities for young adults, grow our economy by attracting innovative businesses to Connecticut, expand the tax base, and ensure our seniors can retire with security,” Gibson said.

Gibson, a graduate of Bloomfield High School and lifelong resident of Bloomfield, attended the Graduate Institute, where he earned his Master’s of Arts degree. In addition to being a teacher for over 20 years, he has served as a Football, Track & Field, and Girls Basketball coach.

For questions or more information, contact Bobby Gibson directly at bobbygibsonforstaterep@gmail.com or call 860-306-6638

Bobby Gibson



Reggie Hales

