December 11, 2017
 

SPIRIT TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS IN FEBRUARY

Written by: Reggie Hales
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS –

Commissioner Beverly Nicholson-Doty with basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. at the Ebony Power 100 Gala.

On the heels of her visit to New York and Atlanta in November, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty is reporting a planned increase in air service to the Territory following a meeting with Spirit Airlines in South Florida this week.

Commissioner Nicholson-Doty, who was in Miami to meet with airline and cruise partners, disclosed that Spirit’s twice weekly service between Fort Lauderdale and St. Thomas on Wednesdays and Saturdays will increase to four flights per week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays), effective February 16, 2018.

She reported that a senior Spirit executive is planning a visit to the Territory after the holidays to meet with partners and evaluate the possibility of additional increases in service.

Last week, the Commissioner traveled to the West Coast to share updates of the Territory’s ongoing recovery with travel professionals and media in the Los Angeles area, where she also was one of 10 honorees in the “Women Up” category at the Ebony Power 100 Gala.

“I am personally very honored and extremely humbled to be recognized by Ebony Magazine,” said Commissioner Nicholson-Doty, who noted the distinction represented an important platform to bring awareness to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hosting a luncheon for a group of more than 35 attendees, including meeting and incentive travel planners, travel agents and members of the media, Commissioner Nicholson-Doty provided post-hurricane updates.

“We want our travel partners to know that during our recovery, their clients can still have a very special vacation experience this season, whether they are visiting by cruise or staying at a hotel or villa, and taking advantage of the many activities and attractions, restaurants and shops that are operational,” she said.

She shared plans that are underway to rebuild hotel properties, to welcome group travel and to roll out a variety of voluntourism opportunities throughout the destination.

While in Los Angeles, the Commissioner held one-on-one media appointments with reporters from TravelAge West and the Los Angeles Times.



