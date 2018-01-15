Inquiring News


Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Receives $10K

Reggie Hales
Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Receives
$10,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation

Program Students

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has received a $10,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation and the Corporate, Culture, and Citizenship Department on behalf of the Zoo’s Conservation Discovery Corps (CDC). The PSEG Foundation provides grants where PSEG Power Connecticut does business, including Bridgeport and New Haven, Conn. Their goal is to partner with the most effective organizations to strengthen communities and enhance quality of life in their territories.

The CDC is a yearlong program designed to allow high school students to work side by side with field biologists, study the role of zoos in conservation, and help educate zoo guests. The CDC is accepting applications now, through January 15, 2018. Training begins in February.

“Our CDC Program encourages teens to become stewards of wildlife,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “We’re grateful for our partners in supporting teens in our community, giving them the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and learn more about animal welfare.”

Power Plant Manager Karl Wintermeyer said, “PSEG Power Connecticut believes that partnering with local organizations such as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo and their CDC Program is part of our core mission of excellence in environmental stewardship. Our strong relationships within the community help us identify and implement innovative environmental solutions, and contribute to the wellbeing and prosperity of the communities where we live and work.”

“These partnerships support our ability to invest in areas such as energy efficiency and solar energy, which are critical to our sustainable energy future,” he added.

The Zoo is grateful to its many members, supporters, and corporate partners that help to educate, delight, and bring animal welfare and conservation to the state of Connecticut. In particular, the Zoo wishes to thank the PSEG Foundation for its support.

About Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Spend the day a world away at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo! Connecticut’s only zoo is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. The Zoo features 300 animals representing primarily North and South American species. Visitors won’t want to miss our Amur (Siberian) tigers and leopard, Brazilian ocelot, Mexican wolves, and Golden Lion tamarins. Other highlights include our South American rainforest with free-flight aviary, the prairie dog exhibit with “pop-up” viewing areas, the New England Farmyard with goats, cows, pigs, sheep, and other barnyard critters, plus the hoofstock trail featuring bison, pronghorn, deer, and more. Visitors can grab a bite at the Peacock Café, eat in the Picnic Grove, and enjoy a ride on our colorful carousel. For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.org.



