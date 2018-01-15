Inquiring News


World News

January 15, 2018
 

GHANAIAN WOMEN UP AGAINST U.S.

More articles by »
Written by: Reggie Hales
Tags:

Yaa Konadu

-OWNED GOLD MINE THAT DESTROYED THEIR FARMS

(GIN/Inquiring News-CT/MA) – On the website of the Colorado-based Newmont mine, the top page reads in bold letters: “Culture of Zero Harm.”

This might come as a surprise to the Ghanaian women of Dormaa-Kantinka whose farms have been threatened and/or seized by the company many thousands of miles away.

Yaa Konadu, a 74 year old grandmother, was given the bad news from one of her workers. “Newmont has destroyed the farm,” she was told. Many of her cocoa trees were ruined. A red notice with a case number was the only sign of the culprit of this devastation.

In a heart-rending report by U.S.-based environmentalists in the latest Sierra Club magazine titled “Fools Gold”, the story of women in the central Brong-Ahafo region of Ghana, fighting to keep their family farms against the efforts of the second largest gold mining company to take them, unfolds.

Newmont reportedly offered Yaa Konadu 1,500 Ghanaian cedis, or $343, for her eight acres of farmland that had supported her family for generations – land she’d inherited from her grandmother – and about $50 for the small farmhouse. There was no direct negotiation, she told Sierra Club, and she accepted the sum feeling she had no choice but she refused the $50 for her home as woefully inadequate.

The U.S. company faces opposition from local Ghanaians. According to Ghana’s “The Chronicle” of Aug. 3, “irate youth” living within the Newmont Ghana Gold Ahafo Mine Area staged a massive demonstration against the company for failing to hire local workers in the better-paying jobs while employing staff from outside the area. Further, they told reporter Michael Boateng, the company failed to honor training programs for the locals and neglected locally-owned companies for awards of contracts.

Newmont claims it has paid $36 million and $42 million as royalties as taxes respectively, with $363 million spent in the Ghanaian economy.

Mine manager Derek Boateng defended the company but acknowledged that employment expectations and resettlement challenges remained huge problems. Also, illegal mining by small-scale miners known as “galamsey” was a “great menace” which government, stakeholders and other relevant institutions had to to stamp out, he said.

Meanwhile, chemicals used in gold mining have killed fish near the Newmont Processing facility. Residents and activists with the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining blame a cyanide spill. Also, despite claims by the company of investment in women’s initiatives, the rates of unwanted pregnancies have increased and schoolgirls point the finger at Newmont workers, nurse Regina Dufie told the Sierra reporter.

Praises for Newmont are frequent from government officials who in 2016 named it mining company of the year. A video of Newmont’s early days in Ghanas and the local opposition can be seen on YouTube under “The Case of the Newmont Ahafo Goldmine in Ghana. “ w/pix of Yaa Konadu



About the Author

Reggie Hales

More articles by »


 

About Continuum

 

This is a custom sidebar. Continuum gives you lots of custom sidebar possibilities. You can use the Continuum Theme Options page to specify which pages have a unique sidebar. Or, you can use the same sidebar for all of your pages using the Sidebar Default widget panel. If you do specify that you want a unique sidebar for an area of your site, such as the Search page, you can use the corresponding built-in Sidebar Search widget panel.

In fact, Continuum comes standard with 19 unique sidebars. Wow, we're starting to sound like a car commercial, so we'll add that you don't have to use all of them if you don't want. Continuum harnesses the power of absolute customization while at the same time having a quality of meekness: you can forget about all the settings and get yourself up and running in no time flat.


Advertisement
 
 

 
Local News

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Receives $10K

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Receives $10,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has received a $10,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation and the Corporate, Culture, and Citizen...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Harder for Minorities to Own Media Companies

OPINION: The Justice Department Could Make it Harder for Minorities to Own Media Companies NATION – (By. Armstrong Williams (NNPA / Inquiring News-CT/MA) – As the United States becomes increasingly diverse, the nece...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
 
State News

A Conversation That Is Long Overdue…

A Conversation That Is Long Overdue… By State Senator Douglas McCrory As a new year begins, many of us are looking back on 2017 as a difficult year for a variety of reasons. Nationally, we are coming to terms with the realiti...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 

 
State News

State Treasurer Dennis Nappier to Retire

A FAREWELL TO A TREASURED LADY A FAREWELL TO A TREASURED LADY , Will End Record-Setting Tenure Next Year HARTFORD – Inquiring News-CT/MA-1-10-18) – Denise L. Nappier, having served as State Treasurer for nearly two ...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 
Advertisement
 
Arts & Entertainment

SPIRIT TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS IN FEBRUARY

SPIRIT TO INCREASE FLIGHTS TO ST. THOMAS IN FEBRUARY U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – On the heels of her visit to New York and Atlanta in November, U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty is reporting a p...
by Reggie Hales
 
Full Story »

 




Advertisement
 